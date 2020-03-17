TODAY |

'Shop normal' - Coronavirus panic-buying just isn't necessary in NZ, supermarket boss says

Source:  1 NEWS

As our Aussie cousins continue to square off with each other and shout and curse in the rush for toilet paper, how are we doing here?

He also explains why there is no need to panic buy. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp talked to Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin to find out.

“We are very focused on the basics, product on shelves so that customers can be assured and get what they need," Mr Quin said.

He says after a rush on supermarkets when the first coronavirus cases were announced, things then calmed down - only to pick up again when stricter border control measures were announced on the weekend.

However, Mr Quin urges Kiwis not to panic buy.

Jessica Vredenburg explains the psychology behind the chaos at Auckland shops over the weekend. Source: Breakfast

“The supply chain in New Zealand is in good shape.

“New Zealand is a net producer of food and we have the ability to keep up.

“If customers shop as normally as they can we will do a good job," he says.

Mr Quin is keen to see people's panic not become part of the problem.

This comes as Aucklanders rush to stockpile essential supplies. Source: 1 NEWS

"We haven't done a lot of work around restricting products because we haven’t needed to yet, but we are keen to make sure people get enough of what they need.

“I hope people are not stockpiling what they don't need, because it’s just not necessary."

Supermarkets have been so busy, yesterday Countdown offered to take on staff from the beleaguered hospitality industry to keep up with demand.

