Shooting of protected bird in Auckland leads to appeal for information

A one-year-old kākā had to be euthanised after being shot in the latest of a series of shootings against other protected wildlife in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation (DOC) initially found the bird alive on May 13 after it was shot in Whangateau on Auckland's northeast coast.

DOC said it later had to euthanise the bird despite best attempts to help it recover.

Upon further examination, a firearm slug was found lodged in the bird's left leg, with its right leg completely fractured. DOC is appealing to the public for any information on the attack.

It follows similar attacks on wildlife using slug guns over the past three months, including the death of eight gannets in March at the Muriwai gannet colony, and the shooting of a tūī, north of Auckland.

DOC principal compliance officer Dylan Swain said staff and the conservation community were appalled by the incident.

"All these incidents are completely unacceptable, and illegal under the Wildlife Act.

"We have a duty of care towards our protected species and this is a callous attack on our native taonga.

"Kākā are already threatened through habitat loss and introduced predators, and we shouldn't be adding inhumane and uncalled for attacks to their list of threats."