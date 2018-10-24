TODAY |

Shooting of man in Rangitikei campground was justified, police watchdog rules

More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found the shooting of a man at a Rangitikei campground in 2018 was justified.

The man was camping at Vinegar Hill with his partner and seven-year-old son when police were called after he began threatening his partner with a sawn-off rifle.

Other campers called the police who arrived at the campground while the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was still 60km away.

The IPCA report said the officers planned to observe the situation from a concealed location until the AOS arrived but armed themselves incase the situation escalated.

It said when confronted by police the man sped into the campground where he held the firearm at the head of an owner of a campervan, ordering him to drive towards the police.

The man then aimed his gun at an officer and then the dog handler.

The report said the officer who fired the shot believed the man posed a serious threat of death or grievous bodily harm to the officers.

Police then deployed the dog to help restrain the man "who continued to struggle violently" while three officers tried to handcuff him.

One of the officers said: "I couldn't believe how much he kept fighting. In my career I've had a few tussles with some meth-driven people and they're just on another planet."

"I just put it down that this guys's absolutely pinging on meth so pain's not an issue," the officer said.

Once he was restrained the police gave the man first aid for two dog bites and a gunshot wound before he was taken to hospital.

The findings show the use of force was reasonable in the circumstances and the officer was justified in firing and in deploying the dog.

Police Central District Commander Chris De Wattignar said the actions of the officer were in direct response to the life-threatening behaviour of the offender.

"The officer was confronted by a violent individual and was put in a situation where they had no option but to use their firearm.

This is the last step which any officer wants to take, however they responded appropriately to the situation."

The man later pleaded guilty to multiple charges in relation to the day and a custodial sentence was imposed.

rnz.co.nz

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
2
It seems Deborah Scheib wasn’t the only person who found Vodafone’s response to bereavement lacking.
Fair Go: ‘Embarrassed’ Vodafone boss fronts up to discuss woman whose dead husband was sent multiple bills
3
Casino file
Foreign criminals laundering funds through NZ casinos, DIA suspects
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Raymond is pulling out all the stops on his farm near Taihape.
Watch: Best landlord ever? Kind-hearted Kiwi farmer constructs insulated wool home for his dogs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:32
1 NEWS Australian correspondent Ryan Boswell sat down with Ken Wyatt. qa_wyatt_utube_0508.transfer

Australia's first Aboriginal minister for indigenous affairs praises Jacinda Ardern
Casino file

Foreign criminals laundering funds through NZ casinos, DIA suspects
pipe bomb US florida democrats CNN bodybuilder

Florida stripper sentenced to 20 years for mailing pipe bombs to Democrats, CNN

Sir Anand Satyanand steps down as chair of Abuse in Care Inquiry