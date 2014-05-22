Shooting of man in New Plymouth hospital car park sparks hunt for vehicles and 'a number of offenders'

Police investigating the shooting of a man in the Taranaki Base Hospital carpark last night are trying to trace the van he arrived in, two other vehicles and a number of offenders.

Police were called to a car park at the hospital just after 9.30pm, in response to reports that gunfire had been heard, Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku said late this afternoon.

A 43-year-old man received gunshot wounds in the hospital car park off Tukapa Street.

He has undergone surgery and is recovering from his injuries, which are not life-threatening, Mr Matuku said in a statement.

Police understand the victim had arrived at the car park alone in a plain white Toyota Hiace van, he said.

Officers are appealing for sightings of that van before the incident.

They're also seeking sightings of two other vehicles in the vicinity at the time, which have been described as a white van - different to the one the victim arrived in - and a dark-coloured sedan.

Investigators believe there were a number of offenders.

"We do not consider there is any ongoing risk to the wider public," Mr Matuku said.