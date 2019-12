A man has been left fighting for his life, in a critical condition, after a shooting in Mangere last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say he was shot at a residential property on Calthorp Close and was then taken in a grey ute to the nearby Mangere Centre Park, from where St John transported the male to Middlemore Hospital.

St John was called to the scene at Mangere Centre Park around 9.40pm.