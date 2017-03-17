 

Shooting of Grizz the dog at Auckland Airport could have been avoided, report finds

The shooting of an explosives detector dog which escaped from a compound at Auckland airport could have been avoided if key steps were in place, including putting it on a lead, an independent report has found.

Grizz, a 10-month-old trainee aviation security dog was shot dead after he escaped across the tarmac on March 17 last year.

After a three-hour chase, police were controversially ordered to shoot the dog so delayed flights could resume.

In his independent inquiry report released today, barrister Andrew Scott Howman said the handler arrived at the Aviation Security Service compound shortly before 3.30am with the intention of toileting the dog. 

Doing this required the dog to be moved from its kennel to an area outside of the AVSEC enclosure and the dog escape during the process. 

Mr Scott-Howman said it appeared to him there were three key factors leading to this outcome - the dog was not placed on a lead when it was removed from the kennel, there was no fencing to prevent escape from the kennels, and the gate to the compound had been left open.

Mr Scott-Howman said it appeared essential recommendations have already been acted upon.

A lead is now used to restrain a dog when it is removed from its kennel, secondary fencing is now in place around the kennel area, and the sliding gate has now been automated, making it easier to open and close. Handlers have been told to ensure the gate is closed at all times, especially following vehicle entry.

Commenting on the independent report, the Aviation Security Service says it has made a number of changes to procedures following the death of  Grizz.

Avsec General Manager Mark Wheeler said all reasonable steps were taken to capture Grizz.

Mr Wheeler said the report reveals that inconsistencies in procedures and processes across the agencies involved hindered the capture attempts on the day. 

"I am satisfied that there was not a single individual responsible for what happened, rather a series of events led to this unfortunate outcome," he said. 

"A number of weaknesses in our own procedures and in other areas were highlighted in the report and I am pleased to say significant changes have since taken place as a direct result of the regrettable shooting of our working dog, Grizz," Mr Wheeler said.

