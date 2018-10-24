TODAY |

Shooter at large after man found with gunshot wound in Invercargill

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice

A shooter is still at large after a man was found with a gunshot wound in Invercargill last night.

Police were called to the scene on Brown Street, in Strathern, where they located an injured man about 7.40pm, police said.

The man is now receiving treatment in Southland Hospital.

The Armed Offenders Squad had responded to the incident and set up cordons, but police could not confirm whether or not the shooter had been located when asked by 1 NEWS this morning.

Residents should expect a continued police presence in the area as police continue their investigation.

Anyone who with information has been urged to contact police on 111, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fire engines on the scene after fire breaks out in chicken shed with poultry inside
2
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's ‘deft, yet ruthless piece of politics’ left Shane Jones, Winston Peters humiliated
3
Behind the South Africa RWC win: Pride, poverty and triumph
4
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
5
Dog owners warned after hundreds of potentially poisoned rats wash up on beaches
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:05

Lack of DHB testing means lung cancer patients could be missing out on life-prolonging drugs

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Whanganui
01:11

Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink defends his Tour of Southland title
02:04

Department of Conservation banking on more seeds to save native trees from myrtle rust fungus