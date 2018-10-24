Shooter at large after man found with gunshot wound in Invercargill

A shooter is still at large after a man was found with a gunshot wound in Invercargill last night.

Police were called to the scene on Brown Street, in Strathern, where they located an injured man about 7.40pm, police said.

The man is now receiving treatment in Southland Hospital.

The Armed Offenders Squad had responded to the incident and set up cordons, but police could not confirm whether or not the shooter had been located when asked by 1 NEWS this morning.



Residents should expect a continued police presence in the area as police continue their investigation.