Shocking video shows little girl on scooter being hit by car while crossing Auckland road

A young girl on a scooter has made a lucky escape after being hit by a car, seconds after a near miss with a ute in West Auckland yesterday afternoon.

Dashcam footage shows the incident near the intersection of Dowdens Lane and Hobsonville Road.

A woman crosses the road with a pram and a child on a scooter.

Behind her, another child on a scooter pulls out into the street right as a ute skids to a halt.

On the other side of the road, though, she's struck down by a silver car.

The girl gets up and runs off without any obvious serious injury

The footage was shared on Facebook page Dash Cam Owners New Zealand.

The person who shot the video wished to remain anonymous when contacted by 1 NEWS.