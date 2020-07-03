Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier

A number of drivers have been caught on camera dangerously driving around a lowered railway barrier on the Kapiti Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barrier arms at an Otaihanga railway crossing were down for around 12 minutes yesterday morning after a commuter train came to an unexpected halt nearby.

One driver caught dashcam footage of other road users impatiently driving around the barrier arms.

"What the video shows is incredibly dangerous behaviour," says KiwiRail executive general manager operations Siva Sivapakkiam.

TrackSAFE, which raises awareness of safety around tracks and trains, was "extremely disappointed" to see motorists risking their lives and the lives of passengers and rail staff.

"If arms are down for longer this is a safety measure (fail safe mode) and if motorists are not prepared to wait then they should find an alternative route," says a TrackSAFE spokesperson.

Mr Sivapakkiam says people shouldn't drive around lowered barrier arms "regardless of the circumstances".

"To do so puts their lives, and the lives of others at risk," says Mr Sivapakkiam.