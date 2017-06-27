 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Shocking complaints listed in new Ministry of Education report on early childhood services

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Cases of abuse, neglect, lack of supervision and poor health and safety arise in information released on complaints against early childhood education (ECE) services.

The NZ Educational Institute wants to raise the wages of 20,000 early childhood workers to the same level of kindergarten staff.

Source: 1 NEWS

A new report was released today by the Ministry of Education of all the complaints received in regards to ECE services in 2017.

Out of the 339 complaints received regarding early learning services and certificated playgroups, 297 of them were investigated and 42 of them did not require investigation.

Of the 297 complaints 166 of the services were upheld, meaning standards were not been met by the service or improvement was required in particular areas.

The Ministry has suspended the licences of six services and cancelled the licences of nine services as a result of the complaints.

Some cases investigated included:

·         Allegations that a teacher was posting photos and a video of children on social media with rude comments about the children, and was drunk at work. This resulted in the termination of the staff member's employment.

·         A child was found unresponsive and hanging by a ribbon around the neck. The service was placed on a provisional licence while an investigation was carried out and has now returned to a full license.

·         A teacher was found to have bitten a child as part of managing their behaviour. The teacher was later stood down and consequently resigned. The service amended their child protection policy and underwent an internal evaluation.

·         Allegations of a child being smacked and children at the service sometimes threatened with a slipper. The service was placed on a provisional licence while changes were made and has returned to a full licence.

“Every complaint we receive is treated seriously. We assess each complaint, and if a service falls short of the standards we impose conditions for improvement or shut the service down,” says deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey.

“It’s important that parents and caregivers can have confidence that their children are learning in a safe, well-run early childhood service. An effective complaints and incidents process is part of this.”

"Services are legally required to have processes in place so parents and whānau can complain or ask a question if they’re not happy with any aspect of their child’s education and care."

“We continue to look at ways to improve our management of complaints and to use the insights from our investigations to improve our services.”

“Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our children," Casey says.

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

South Auckland murder investigation: Former tenant says no one should have been inside house where 17-year-old girl's body found

2
A shopping rack full of white wedding dresses with different styles and sizes.

Wedding dresses worth $80,000 donated to Wellington hospice after act of kindness to elderly man

3

Tragic family loss for Australian doctor behind Thai cave rescues

4
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory with Harry Kane following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England coach Gareth Southgate ready to face music of football history

5
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.