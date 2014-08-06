 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Shipwrecked NZ yachties to hitch ride with Fiji's Navy

share

Source:

NZN

Fiji's Navy is expected to pick up four New Zealand yachties shipwrecked on a Pacific atoll.

Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion found their beached 18-metre yacht, SV Jungle, on the reef at Tuvana-I-Ra atoll about 425km southeast of Fiji.

On board were four well-known Wellingtonians, Geoff Marsland who co-founded Midnight Espresso, Havana Coffee Works, and Deluxe Cafe and Roger Young who co-owns Fidel's Cafe, the yacht's owner Peter McLean and his son.

Fiji's Navy will pick the men up today and take them to Fiji, which is about 22 hours away by sea, a spokesman for Maritime NZ said.

The yacht's crew had abandoned the yacht and were safe and well on the atoll, the New Zealand Defence Force said yesterday.

They had sent text messages to their relatives on Thursday night to inform them that their vessel's backstay was broken, affecting their ability to sail.

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:52
1
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

00:30
2
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:12
3
If you need any tips on dance moves for the weekend Zola has you covered.

Watch: Zola the breakdancing Gorilla makes waves at US zoo

01:06
4
The Hollywood star has since apologised for his off-colour remarks made at Glastonbury.

Johnny Depp apologises after controversial Trump assassination joke

02:00
5

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

00:52
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

London Police say a fridge fire is the likely cause of the disaster.


00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ