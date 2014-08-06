Shipwrecked NZ yachties to hitch ride with Fiji's Navy

Fiji's Navy is expected to pick up four New Zealand yachties shipwrecked on a Pacific atoll.

Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion found their beached 18-metre yacht, SV Jungle, on the reef at Tuvana-I-Ra atoll about 425km southeast of Fiji.

On board were four well-known Wellingtonians, Geoff Marsland who co-founded Midnight Espresso, Havana Coffee Works, and Deluxe Cafe and Roger Young who co-owns Fidel's Cafe, the yacht's owner Peter McLean and his son.

Fiji's Navy will pick the men up today and take them to Fiji, which is about 22 hours away by sea, a spokesman for Maritime NZ said.

The yacht's crew had abandoned the yacht and were safe and well on the atoll, the New Zealand Defence Force said yesterday.