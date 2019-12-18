TODAY |

Shipping containers packed full of supplies depart NZ for Samoa amid measles crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

Donations from across New Zealand are being packed into a shipping container, ready to be sent off to help people in Samoa.

People from around New Zealand have donated basic supplies. Source: Breakfast

Seventy-five people have died in a measles outbreak gripping the island nation, most of them children.

It's prompted an outpouring of support from across New Zealand, with the devastation widely felt.

One local shipping company was desperate to help so they asked people to donate basic supplies to pack into a shipping container that'll be sent to the island on Friday.

They’ve now been banned from visiting him at the morgue, and other families are in a similar situation, Barbara Dreaver reports. Source: 1 NEWS

"The response that we've received from people has been absolutely overwhelming," EIF company director Ann-Maree Lund told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

The supplies include items to help people with hygiene, including face masks and sanitisers, as well as nappies, towels and pillows.

The shipping container being packed full today is the third one to be shipped off, filled with tens of thousands of dollars' worth of supplies.

"For them to need something from us, it just comes naturally and I think it's something that should be done," Ms Lund says.

There is growing anger in Samoa about how the spread of the disease has been handled. Source: 1 NEWS

The container is already "basically" full, but Ms Lund says they're able to pack and ship more containers in the New Year if donations keep coming.

Donations can be dropped off at the depot at 25 Aerovista Pl, Auckland, or at ASA Foundation's other depots around the country.

