Shipping container hangs 'perilously' above LPG cylinders in Christchurch rail yard; properties evacuated

A shipping container is "hanging in a perilous position" above large LPG containers at a rail yard in Christchurch, with nearby properties evacuated as a precaution while fire crews and police manage the explosion risk.

The KiwiRail container terminal on Matipo St in Christchurch. Source: Google Maps

Five fire crews and a hazard unit are at the KiwiRail site on Matipo Street in Riccarton as two cranes try to stabilise and reposition the container sitting incorrectly on a stack, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The first two fire crews arrived at 8:40am today, and other crews are on standby as a precaution.

Fire crews first received a report of the container shortly after 8:30am.