Ship denied entry to Lyttelton Port after potential Covid-19 exposure

An LPG tanker has been denied entry to Christchurch's Lyttelton Port, as several crew members have discovered they were onboard a flight with an active Covid-19 case.

The Arago petroleum tanker near Lyttelton. Source: 1 NEWS

The Arago has been forced to anchor off Camp Bay, in the middle of the harbour, while they await the results of testing. The ship is flagged to Panama but has just travelled from Australia.

The Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) says a doctor boarded the vessel yesterday to take the Covid-19 tests.

"Several of its crew had travelled on a flight earlier this month on which another passenger was subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19," a spokesperson said.

"Once we have the results of that testing we will be able to decide whether an LPC pilot can board the vessel and berth it."

They added the vessel had declared that none of the crew are showing symptoms.

The shipping operator, Geogas, is a global LPG trader, operating more than 50 ships across all five continents, according to their website.

Their Sydney office had no comment and hung up mid-conversation when 1 NEWS called today.