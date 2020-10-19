Ship awaits clearance to dock at Napier Port after man's positive Covid-19 test

A cargo ship that a man worked on before testing positive for Covid-19 is anchoring at sea, waiting for clearance to dock at Napier Port.

Napier's port (file picture). Source: istock.com

Yesterday, officials reported the first new community case of the virus in weeks.

The infected person, who works at the ports of Auckland and Taranaki, returned a test on Saturday.

It's believed the man could have been infectious while working aboard on the Ken Rei ship in New Plymouth last week, before it departed for Napier.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the case was caught early and the risk was contained.

"I do want to say that the person, because of the nature of his work, had taken a number of precautions to limit his contact with others and his actions have been very helpful in terms of limiting the risk of the spread."