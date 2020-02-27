Shifting vital services online leaving thousands of Kiwis struggling - report

Thousands of Kiwis are struggling to access vital services that have moved online, the Citizens Advice Bureau says.

A new report from the organisation found around 10 per cent of clients suffered from "digital exclusion" due to things like language barriers and access to technology.

"Our volunteers were really concerned at the increase of people that were coming to get help from them who were excluded from accessing government services, and distressed and worried and in fact made more vulnerable," chief executive Kerry Dalton told 1 NEWS.