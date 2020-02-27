TODAY |

Shifting vital services online leaving thousands of Kiwis struggling - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of Kiwis are struggling to access vital services that have moved online, the Citizens Advice Bureau says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Citizens Advice Bureau says around 10 per cent of clients suffer from “digital exclusion”. Source: Breakfast

A new report from the organisation found around 10 per cent of clients suffered from "digital exclusion" due to things like language barriers and access to technology.

"Our volunteers were really concerned at the increase of people that were coming to get help from them who were excluded from accessing government services, and distressed and worried and in fact made more vulnerable," chief executive Kerry Dalton told 1 NEWS.

The organisation says all age groups are affected by digital exclusion, with Māori and Pasifika most at risk.

New Zealand
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:38
Cobb & Co making a big comeback around NZ
2
Auckland film student tackles tall poppy syndrome in new documentary
3
Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed
4
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
5
Sydney woman on trial, accused of injecting young daughter with urine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:47

Battle to combat Northland drought ramps up with NZDF stepping in

00:42

Lotto Powerball rises to $50 million after no one strikes the $42 million jackpot

Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed
02:12

New Zealanders urged not to panic if KiwiSaver funds take a hit from coronavirus outbreak