Shifting Auckland's port to Northland a 'bottomline' for NZ First

Moving the Auckland' port to Northland will be a "bottomline" for New Zealand First in the event it plays king or queenmaker in election 2020.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZ First MP Shane Jones told TVNZ1's Q+A the party was "ready to go" on the shift.

"Unfortunately our Labour colleagues wanted some additional analysis done and this stage it's locked in the digestive tract of the Ministry of Transport.

"In the event we're back, a bottom line is definitely the relocation of the Ports of Auckland to the north."

Previous National Party leader Simon Bridges had ruled out working with NZ First should it be in the position to form a Government.

Mr Jones would not say if the party would work with National, but called new leader Todd Muller a "tad more pragmatic in terms of his relationship with our leader and the New Zealand First party"

"Let's ask the voters first whether or not they want NZ First to come back to Parliament or not, and if we are blessed with that opportunity then we'll see how the votes have been cast."

In the last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, NZ First received only 2.9 per cent support, meaning without an electorate seat the party would be out of Parliament on that figure.

Mr Jones announced on Saturday he would be contesting the Northland seat in the upcoming election.

He said he was optimistic and that he was encouraged by a "whole host of Northlanders to put my hand up".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had ruled out a "cup of tea" deal over the Northland seat, but when asked if NZ First would do the same, Mr Jones said he would leave that up to his leader Winston Peters.

"Prime Minister Jacinda has been very clear, she doesn't see it in the interests of Labour to do a deal, but that's their choice."

Q+A host Jack Tame also asked if Mr Jones thought the New Zealand police was affected by systemic racism, amid the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

"They govern with the goodwill and the consent of the people. They have exclusively more power and authority than any other organ in the state, other than the High Court, which can haul them up and check whether they have been excessive in their power on behalf of the state," Mr Jones said.

"Without doubt there have been incidents and I'm sure there has been influences in the police they are not proud of. But we are far more multicultural society, there is a great deal of ethnic diversity and the police really have to learn to deal with that. Or I fear they will lose a lot off the good will people like me, parents, the public have.