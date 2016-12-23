 

'She's not talking to anyone' - 11-year-old daughter distraught after Flat Bush fire

A family friend has spoken of the anguish faced by the daughter of a man who was seriously burned in a fatal house fire in Flat Bush yesterday.

Kailesh Thanabalasingham, 47, remains stable in a critical condition in Middlemore Hospital and has undergone surgery for the injuries he sustained in the fire, which claimed three lives.

The victims were a 5-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman - Kailesh's son, wife and mother-in-law, respectively.

An 11-year-old girl, his daughter, and a 69-year-old man have been released from hospital, but are still coming to terms with what has happened.

Kailesh Thanabalasingham remains in intensive care as family and friends come to terms with the tragedy.
Source: 1 NEWS

Family friend Sivaram Anandasivam today told 1 NEWS that breaking the news to Kailesh's daughter was very hard.

"At one stage we had to break down the news to Kailesh's daughter, saying that her mother, brother and grandmother have passed away," he said.

"She started crying but we were supporting her.

"She's very close to the parents, they are a very beautiful family, so she was very upset because she is close to her mother and she always played with her brother.

"She's not talking to anyone at this stage."

Mr Anandasivam also wanted to take the opportunity thank everyone who had given financial or moral support to the family.

Kailesh Thanabalasingham has been in surgery all day after the early-morning fire, but colleague Deborah Manning says he is likely to pull through.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kailesh's two sisters and his wife's sister are due to arrive tomorrow from Canada to be with him.

Funeral plans will be made for those who passed away once the family has had a chance to talk, Mr Anandasivam said.

Kailesh is a respected member of the Auckland Sri Lankan community and is an Executive Officer of the Refugee Council.

A Givealittle page set up by Refugees as Survivors New Zealand has now raised more than $36,000 to support the family.

