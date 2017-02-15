'She's my gold in the family' - Glory's loving dad 'so happy' she's home

The father of a young girl who went missing last night in Hamilton says he is so happy to have his "gold in the family" home safe and well.

Five-year-old Glory was reunited with her family this morning after spending a cold night alone in a Hamilton car yard.

Her father, Allen Inoke, told 1 NEWS his family are "so overwhelmed, so thrilled, so happy" to have her home, after he was unaware Glory was in his courtesy car when he went to return the vehicle to the car yard yesterday.

"She is my pet. She's my gold in the family and I cherish all of them, but she is the closest to me," he said.

When Mr Inoke asked Glory about her night away from home, he said she told him that she cried until she was found.

"She said she cried and she said she missed her mum and dad," Mr Inoke told 1 NEWS.

"She's scared of strangers. She keeps to herself to be safe. I teach my children to be safe all the time."

Glory's mother, Ada Inoke, told media this morning Glory was found "shivering" and is grateful to those who helped search for her daughter.

"She was discovered outside by a member of the public who was not looking for her, but who stopped to help her anyway. Champion," Waikato District Police wrote on their Facebook page.

Police conducted a search for Glory including going door-to-door yesterday.