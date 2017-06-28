'She's lost her freedom' - missing cat limps home partially paralysed by shotgun pellets in latest Southland pet shooting

A string of animal attacks and shootings in Southland has left residents and animal lovers angry and frightened.

On Monday Briellen Robertson's cat Nala, who had been missing for 10 days, limped back to their Ryal Bush home, 10 minutes from Invercargill.

Nala the cat returned home after missing for several days severely injured. X-rays found she had 10 shotgun pellets lodged in her body. Source: Furever Homes

Ms Robertson took her to the vet to find out what happened, and she told 1 NEWS NOW the vet originally thought Nala had been attacked by another animal until x-ray results found 10 shotgun pellets lodged into her neck and back.

The pellet stuck on her vertebrae is causing paralysis to the left side of her body, meaning Nala will need to learn to walk again.

Ms Robertson said Nala is recovering slowly but she's doing okay on strong pain relief and medication.

She used to live on a farm with Nala who was adventurous and "a really big hunter" but after the incident "she's lost her freedom".

Along with Nala, Ms Robertson has another cat and a dog that she doesn't want to let outside anymore.

Nala is black and fluffy and could've been mistaken for a possum, said Ms Robertson, but she's unsure if someone would've shot her due to the residential area they live in.

"It makes you look at your neighbours - not really sure who to trust," she said.



More animal attacks

On June 17, an elderly cat, called Thomas, returned to its Invercargill home with a limp.

After taking him to the vet, the owners were told he had been shot, shattering his leg, the injury was so bad it needed to be amputated.

Then days later a member of the public was walking their dogs when they found a five-week-old puppy covered in bite wounds and suffering from an abscess.

The poor pup had been abandoned under a bridge in Invercargill, and unfortunately its injuries were too severe and the puppy had to be put down.

On Friday an 18-month-old Labrador named Max was found shot dead on its' owners Invercargill property in Waikiwi.

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention. Source: Supplied

The couple were understandably devastated, but told 1 NEWS NOW they "don't have any tears left, we're just angry".

Sharing the incident on Facebook sparked an outcry from the public, and Max's owner says residents in their neighbourhood have started locking pets inside.

Max as a young puppy. Source: Supplied

Police told 1 NEWS NOW they were investigating the incident.