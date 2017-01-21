'She's going to be immobile and exhausted' - son's desperate plea for help finding his missing mother

The son of missing Torbay woman Pat Wearn has posted a video on Facebook with a heart-wrenching plea to residents in the North Shore area to check their properties and businesses again.

Mrs Wearn has Alzheimers disease, but is physically fit, he said.

"By this stage she's going to be probably immobile, exhausted, dehydrated and maybe not communicative," said Andy Wearn in the video.

"We remain hopeful, although time is obviously running out."

Mr Wearn also offered "huge thanks" to everyone who had helped to search for this mother and supported the family through the ordeal.

Police are continuing search for Pat Wearn, with around 60 people carrying out door knocks and property searches in the Torbay area.

Mrs Wearn hasn’t been seen since she left her home in Caversham Drive on Monday lunchtime, to go for a regular walk.

It has now been five full days since there was any sign of Mrs Wearn and Police hold grave concerns for her.

The focus area continues to be on searches of properties, bush and reserve areas.

The bush is dense in many areas.

“I know we keep saying this but it so important for anyone who hasn’t checked their backyard each aday, to please do so.

Pat may have sought shelter and if you checked your property on Tuesday, she could have tried to find someone to lie down on Wednesday morning and be laying somewhere that hasn’t been checked in a few days” says Inspector Sunny Patel, North Shore Police.

Source: 1 NEWS