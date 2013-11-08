Shellfish off the menu after marine biotoxin found in Akaroa Harbour

A health warning has been issued after a marine biotoxin was found to be present in shellfish in Akaroa Harbour, Canterbury.

Shellfish. Source: 1 NEWS

The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury District Health Board issued the warning today, advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from all of Akaroa Harbour.

Canterbury District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, said in a statement that routine tests on shellfish samples taken from all of Akaroa Harbour has shown levels of diarrhetic shellfish poisoning which are above the safe limit set by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness," Dr Pink says.

"Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, cats-eyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten."

A map of the area affected by the marine biotoxin in Akaroa Harbour. Source: The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury District Health Board

Dr Pink also warns that cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin, and symptoms of diarrhetic shellfish poisoning typically appear within half an hour and can last for 24 hours .

These symptoms may include, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and abdominal cramps.