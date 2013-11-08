 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Shellfish off the menu after marine biotoxin found in Akaroa Harbour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A health warning has been issued after a marine biotoxin was found to be present in shellfish in Akaroa Harbour, Canterbury.

Shellfish.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury District Health Board issued the warning today, advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from all of Akaroa Harbour.

Canterbury District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, said in a statement that routine tests on shellfish samples taken from all of Akaroa Harbour has shown levels of diarrhetic shellfish poisoning which are above the safe limit set by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness," Dr Pink says.

"Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, cats-eyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten."

A map of the area affected by the marine biotoxin in Akaroa Harbour.

A map of the area affected by the marine biotoxin in Akaroa Harbour.

Source: The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury District Health Board

Dr Pink also warns that cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin, and symptoms of diarrhetic shellfish poisoning typically appear within half an hour and can last for 24 hours .

These symptoms may include, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and abdominal cramps.

Further information is available by following the link to the Ministry for Primary Industry's page.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

00:24
Crayfish and scampi are excluded from the ban, which has been in place since November's quake.

Kaikoura shellfish ban could remain in place for another nine months

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:10
3
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two male students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

00:50
4
NZTA says new data has revealed that the hillside above the road is on the move and could come down at any time.

'The entire hillside is moving' - Manawatu Gorge contractors pull out due to massive rockfall danger

00:20
5
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two male students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ