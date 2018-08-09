Shell contaminates groundwater in New Plymouth with banned firefighting foam

Oil company Shell has contaminated groundwater in New Plymouth using a firefighting foam banned in New Zealand 12 years ago.

It only stopped using the foam containing damaging PFOS in March when it got caught up in a nationwide investigation into the contamination.

Two south Taranaki streams are also polluted with the chemical and authorities are warning people not to eat the fish and eels.

PFOS has been on the international chemical hazards list, called the Stockholm Convention, since 2009, was banned in this country in 2006, and is subject to the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

Shell's use of it has only come to light because RNZ began asking the Taranaki Regional Council what it had discovered as part of the nationwide investigations.

The Environmental Protection Authority has known about Shell but has not told the public.

Earlier yesterday, the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association (PEPANZ) said it understood that "PFOS is not currently a part of any [fire safety] system by oil and gas operators in New Zealand".

Shell Taranaki general manager Rob Jager said in a statement the company first became aware that it "may have an issue with firefighting foams" in March this year. He would not give an interview.

Tests then showed PFOS in the foam at its Paritūtū and Omata tank farms on the outskirts of New Plymouth.

"No further use of the foam has occurred, and the company has worked with regulatory authorities to remove and replace these foams from the Tank Farm sites which will be completed by mid-August," Mr Jager said.

At a third site - the Māui Production Station near Opunake - the chemical is not in the foam but it is in the groundwater, so was "likely historic, from previous foam that would have contained PFOS", Shell said.