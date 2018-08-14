 

Sheep and beef farm near Motueka becomes first confirmed case of M bovis in Tasman district

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Animals

The farm has been placed under quarantine and MPI doesn’t think it poses a threat to other properties. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Animals
Winston Peters draws laughs in Parliament after accusing David Seymour of calling into question his ‘undoubted courage’

Questioning over reducing MP numbers and removing Māori seats turned to a discussion of Winston Peters' "undoubted courage" in Parliament today.

ACT Party leader David Seymour asked the Prime Minister about support in her Cabinet of his policy proposals that he discussed at the latest ACT Party conference.

He proposed abolishing the Māori seats, reducing the number of MPs from 120 to 100, and also cutting the number of ministers in government.

He told his party’s annual conference he hopes to introduce legislation to reduce the size of Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

In July, 2017, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said if his party was part of the next Government he wanted a referendum to decide if the Maori seats are needed and in September, 2016, Mr Peters said the numbers of MPs should be reduced to 100 to save tax payer money.

Mr Seymour asked the Jacinda Ardern today if she was "concerned that New Zealand First might vote for my smaller Government bill, given that they have supported the same concept in the past?"

"No," Ms Ardern answered.

The ACT leader the asked the Prime Minister if that was "because Winston Peters is a lion on the hustings and a lamb in Cabinet?"

Mr Peters then became involved, telling Speaker Trevor Mallard: "It's worse than that, sir. He's called into question my undoubted courage, and I do not need a member of the 'Oblivion Party' to be doing that."

Mr Mallard told Mr Peters "he needs to take a bit of care", and said his comment to Mr Seymour took the exchange to "one inappropriate comment each".

“He's called into question my undoubted courage,” the Deputy Prime Minister told the House. Source: Parliament TV
Watch: Wild weather whips up waves at famous Kiwi surf spot, as gale force winds set to slam parts of North Island

A low bringing gale force winds has started to impact the North Island, with footage showing large swells at some of Raglan's famous surf spots.

Video taken by 1 NEWS captured the wild waves whipped up by strong winds at Whale and Manu bays in Raglan this afternoon, as a low approaches from the east of the North Island.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they haven’t had any wind related call outs in the area yet, but are anticipating some this evening.

One surfer, who decided against heading out, told 1 NEWS anyone "would be nuts" to attempt the massive swell currently crashing down on Raglan's beaches.

The MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay Of Plenty west of Te Puke from 5pm until 1am tomorrow.

Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places during this time, the MetService warns.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

One surfer said you'd be "nuts" to head out in the large swells at Raglan's beaches. Source: 1 NEWS
