Shed holding hundreds of lambs destroyed as fire rages in Mackenzie Country

Five helicopters are fighting a fire near Burkes Pass in the Mackenzie Country that is threatening the main Transpower line, amid reports a shed with hundreds of lambs has been destroyed. 

The blaze has damaged farm buildings, an empty house and has caused some stock losses. Source: 1 NEWS

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the fire, which started on Stanton Station, near State Highway 8 between Kimbell and Burkes Pass, at approximately 4am.

As of 2pm today around 60 per cent of the perimeter of the fire has  been contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are aiming to have the fire fully contained by nightfall, before returning to the scene tomorrow to finish extinguishing the flames and dampening down remaining hot spots. A firefighting presence will remain at the scene overnight.

The fire spread quickly in low-value forestry and tussock, and covered approximately 100 hectares, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in a statement. 

Thick smoke rises from a fire near Burkes Pass, in Mackenzie Country. Source: Supplied

1 NEWS understands an empty historic homestead and shed with hundreds of lambs have been destroyed.

The main Transpower line is also threatened. 

Transpower maintains New Zealand's high voltage transmission network. 

“The fire is contained along 60 per cent of the perimeter and crews are working to protect Transpower transmission lines,” FENZ said in a statement.

“This is a high-country rural fire affecting one land owner and there is no current threat to dwellings.

“There are no plans for evacuation.”

A vegetation fire in Mackenzie Country which reportedly destroyed a shed with hundreds of lambs still inside. Source: Supplied

A 30km/h speed limit is in place on State Highway 8 between Kimbell and Burkes Pass, and care should be exercised in the area.

