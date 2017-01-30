The shears are out in Kapiti Coast town over the size of a hedge

In the usually peaceful Kapiti Coast town of Waikanae, the shears are out for a giant hedge that is dividing the community.

Critics say it is blocking the berm for foot traffic on the road to the beach, but for Vince Osborne it's an icon, planted by his grandfather in the 1930's.

"It's just really special to us, and we think its quite special as a gateway to Waikanae Beach," he said.

However, next door Mr Osborne's neighbours don't share the same sentiment.

"It has no relevance to anything other than an eyesore and a traffic hazard," said neighbour, Tony Davies.

The Davies said they are scared of leaving their driveway and hitting a cyclist.

"We've gotta get the nose of the car basically onto the road before we can see," he said.

"We don't see or hear them until we're close to an accident."

Some in the community have complained to the local council, who have told the Osbornes to trim their beloved bush back 1.5m by April.

"It's a community safety issue in terms of the hedge and the impact it has on both pedestrians cyclists, road users and public transport," said a council spokesperson.

Mr Osborne argues there is no footpath on their side of the road and pruning it back further would kill the macracarpa hedge.

"It would look like a whole wall of dead sticks and branches," he said.

"And it will never recover."