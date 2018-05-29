'She wouldn't even give me the tour' - Transgender woman turned away from Wellington women's-only gym

A transgender woman has taken to social media after being turned down by a Wellington women's-only gym.

Penelopy Mansell was turned away from a women's-only gym in Wellington. Source: Facebook / Penelopy Mansell

Penelopy Mansell went to Revive Gym, on Willis Street, to enquire about gym membership prices when she was turned away by a staff member yesterday.

"[I] was told it's company policy that all trans people have a medical confirmed srs (sex reassignment surgery) before being allowed in the GYM," Ms Mansell wrote on Facebook.

The 49-year-old, who has not undergone reassignment surgery, then showed the staff member her birth certificate proving she was legally female but was still turned away, NZ Herald reports.

"Apparently not trans [but] legally female (birth cert) ...WOMEN! I'll just wait 60+ years then...?"

The Ministry of Health's publicly-funded waiting list for sexual reassignment surgery has a decades-long wait time, leaving many individuals in the transgender community frustrated.



"This is discrimination. She wouldn't talk to me about anything else. She wouldn't even give me the tour," Ms Mansell told NZ Herald.

Revive Gym has since responded to Ms Mansell's complaint, writing on Facebook, "We would firstly like to apologise for any harm our current policy has caused.



"The policy has been in place for a long time, but we acknowledge that this is no defense, and however unintentional it may have been we accept that it may be hurtful to those who are excluded by it.

"We know that this is a sensitive matter, and to that end as a business we are urgently reaching out to organisations within the Wellington GLBTI community for guidance and advice to review our policy and ensure that our gyms are a safe and comfortable environment, and an inclusive and understanding community for all women.

"We are happy to engage, listen and communicate with all interested parties, and to keep them updated on the process from here."