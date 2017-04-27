'She was really calm' - rescuer praises bodyboarding tourist attacked by shark

The surf school owner who hired out a bodyboard to the French tourist attacked by a shark in the Catlins area of Southland yesterday has praised the woman for the way she dealt with the terrifying experience.

The tourist, a woman in her twenties, was bodyboarding with friends at Curio Bay yesterday afternoon when the attack happened. She was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Nick Smart, Catlins Surf School owner, reacted quickly when he realised an incident had happened at the beach.

"Instantly I just went 'this ain't right, something's not right here' so I went down (to the beach) in my car," Mr Smart told Fairfax.

After realising the woman had been bitten by a shark, Mr Smart and his friend went to her aid on the beach before bringing her by stretcher up to his friend's house near the beach.

"She was really calm, she handled it really, really well, considering," Mr Smart said.

He said the woman sustained a "pretty good gash" to the back of her leg.