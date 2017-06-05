 

'She probably deserves it more than I do' - Sir John Key happy to share knighthood honour with wife

1 NEWS

The man who brought back knighthoods is now getting one for himself, but former Prime Minister, and now Sir John Key thinks his wife deserves it more than he does.

Former PM The Right Honourable John Key now has another title to add to his collection.
Source: 1 NEWS

"She's always been shy and never the person to put herself in front of the camera, but she probably deserves it more than I do," Sir John told 1 NEWS.

"For ten years she really sat at home on her own, lots and lots of nights away, lots of raising the kids single handedly really, so for her I think she deserves it more than I do."

When asked what his wife Bronagh thinks about her lady title, Sir John said: "I've been calling her lady Bronagh around the house, but we only told the kids about a week ago so sometimes I almost slipped up."

"But you know, it's been a great laugh."

He also says he consulted his wife before accepting the honour.

"Obviously I rang Bronagh and said 'look this is happening and we had a chat about it'," he said.

"But in reality, no I'd never really thought about turning it down, I mean as the person who bought back titular honours in New Zealand it might have been pretty odd if I said no."

When asked what we should call him from now on, he replied "John, everybody does".

