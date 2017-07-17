'She is one very lucky woman' - skier found alive after spending hours lost on Mt Ruapehu

A woman was rescued from Mt Ruapehu yesterday after spending hours lost while skiing outside the ski field boundary yesterday.

A woman is lucky to be alive after being found on Mt Ruapehu ski field. Source: Supplied

Police were alerted at 5.50pm from a friend who was concerned she had not made it to an arranged meeting spot, having earlier spoken to the lost woman who said she was "very low" on the mountain and was struggling to find her way back.

By 5.50pm the lost woman's phone battery had died, the weather conditions were cold and dangerous and the sun had gone down.

An immediate search was launched, and the woman was found at 2.30am in a steep gully in the bush line below the ski field.

Constable Conrad Smith said the woman was mildly hypothermic, "but otherwise ok".

Rescue operation on Mt Ruapehu. Source: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

"This rescue operation could have ended up very differently and we’re incredibly glad it didn't."