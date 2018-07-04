'She did have a soft spot for Winston' - New MP Dan Bidois pays tribute to mother and grandmother in maiden speech

New Zealand's newest Member of Parliament Dan Bidois gave his maiden speech last night, paying tribute to the two women in his life, his mother and his late grandmother, who he described as having a "soft spot" for Winston Peters.

Mr Bidois won the 2018 Northcote by-election on June 9, seeing National retain the seat after former MP Jonathan Coleman left Parliament earlier this year.

Last night, Mr Bidois paid tribute to his late grandmother, Millicent, and his mother, Leah.

"My interest in politics stems from my grandmother Millie. She was a staunch National Party supporter ever since her local MP, Sir Robert Muldoon, helped her into a state house," he said.

"She was a person of deep contrasts, for example, even though she was a National supporter, she did have a soft spot for Winston [Peters]. I guess none of us are perfect."

He said his mother Leah had faced her "fair share of challenges ever since she adopted me".

"From taking care of a sick baby, later dealing with a troubled and misbehaving kid, watching her son battle cancer, struggling with a separation, and raising three children. I'm inspired by the grit and determination my mum displayed to rise above her challenges and provide for her family."

Mr Bidois spoke of his past, where he said he was "far from a role model growing up".

"I spent most of my high school years either in detention, chasing girls, or getting into mischief. I was probably on the pathway to prison if it weren't for an intervention my high school principal made, which changed my life for ever."

He said after his principal convinced a butcher to take him on as an apprentice. He then went on get university degrees in economics, marketing, and commerce, and then completed a masters degree in public policy from Harvard University