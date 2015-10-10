'Shattered' lifeguards bracing for jam-packed Auckland beaches over long weekend

Auckland's lifeguards are expecting a busy long weekend after a record beach going season that already has them feeling "shattered".

Fine weather forecast for Auckland Anniversary Weekend is expected to drive thousands of people to the city's beaches.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region's Operations Manager Adam Wooler says the number of people in Auckland, Northland and Waikato beaches at peak times is around 30,000 more than last summer.

That's lead to almost a 170% increase in rescues.

The busiest spots have been west coast beaches, and with fine weather and large swells forecast for the coming days, lifeguards are reinforcing messages around swimming between the flags, avoiding rips, and assessing conditions before entering the water.

"These should be a habit by now, like doing up your seatbelt when you get in a car." Woolers says.