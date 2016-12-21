 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Shattered French yachtie's next move after violent collision off NZ coast: 'I need sleep, I need to eat'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

When Bluff Coastguard arrived to rescue a French sailer floundering off the New Zealand coast on his yacht after a violent collision last night, things appeared much worse than they expected.

That's what Bluff Coastguard's Stuart McLachlan told 1 NEWS, saying the emergency pumps to offload water on Thomas Ruyant's yacht were dying out when they got there.

In fact, one had died. The other emergency pump was on its last legs, Mr McLachlan said.

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We had water-tight bulkheads and the front section was full of water... it was just a matter of bailing the water out," he said.

Experienced French yachtie Ruyant spent a long night off the coast of Fiordland after his yacht collided violently with an object in the sea last night.

A knackered Ruyant told 1 NEWS he simply need rest after his harrowing experience.

"I need a shower, I need to eat, I need a sleep, I need to talk to my family," he said.

"I don't know if I'm happy because I've had a few difficult days... my collision with the UFO was very violent, and I'm very happy to save my boat."

Th collision caused his boat to fall apart 60km off the coast of Fiordland.

The critically damaged yacht, Le Souffle du Nord pour le Projet Imagine, is set to sail into Bluff this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

He was racing in the Vendee Globe yesterday when he thought he had hit a shipping container in the ocean, causing the hull to open and frame to start coming apart.

'Long night'

Yesterday, just before 8pm, Coastguard Bluff set out to try to rescue the "critically damaged" yacht "Le Souffle du Nord pour le Projet Imagine".

The coastguard reached the yacht at 10.30pm yesterday, about 40 nautical miles from Bluff.

Coastguard New Zealand said the boat could not be towed back to shore. So, the coastguard shadowed the yacht back on its "three to four knot" journey to Bluff.

"It's been a long night for the yachtie... the coastguard skipper has reported conditions have been favourable and the solo-sailor is experienced, which has made the journey back to shore easier."

Mr Ruyant yesterday said in a video, posted on the Yachting World website, that the shock was exceptionally violent.

"It gives me the shivers just thinking about it. I was at 17 to 18 knots and came to a sudden stand-still after hitting what was probably a container.

"The whole of the forward section exploded and folded up. Luckily the boat was not dismasted. It was really very violent.

"I was sleeping on my beanbag and fortunately I had my head down in that, as I ended up hitting the mast bulkhead.

"I found things that were stowed in the stern right up against the forward bulkhead. They got thrown 10m forward."

Related

Southland

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
3
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

4

Police raids foil alleged Christmas Day terror attacks on Melbourne landmarks

5

Biker's death may be gang violence, police believe

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.

02:00
The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

The Mill family are still trying to recover from having their home targeted.


01:34
In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

Cameramen share their stories five years on from filming aftermath of deadly Christchurch earthquake

In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ