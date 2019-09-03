Sharks spotted at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

Sharks have been spotted at a popular west Auckland surf beach.
Muriwai beach (file picture). Source: istock.com
An alert has been posted on Auckland Council's Safeswim website this afternoon, advising against swimming at Muriwai Beach.
Sharks have been sighted at a number of beaches around Auckland over the last few weeks, on both the west and east coasts.
A 19-year-old woman died in a suspected shark attack at Waihi Beach early last month.
The last fatal shark attack in New Zealand waters before that was in 2013, at Muriwai Beach.