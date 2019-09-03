TODAY |

Sharks spotted at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

Source: 

Sharks have been spotted at a popular west Auckland surf beach.

Muriwai beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

An alert has been posted on Auckland Council's Safeswim website this afternoon, advising against swimming at Muriwai Beach.

Sharks have been sighted at a number of beaches around Auckland over the last few weeks, on both the west and east coasts.

A 19-year-old woman died in a suspected shark attack at Waihi Beach early last month.

The last fatal shark attack in New Zealand waters before that was in 2013, at Muriwai Beach.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
