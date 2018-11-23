TODAY |

Shark sightings spark warnings not to swim at beaches on Auckland’s North Shore

Source:  1 NEWS

Three bays on Auckland's North Shore have been slapped with warnings to beach-goers after sharks were sighted in the area.

Long Bay. Source: Wikipedia

Auckland Council's SafeSwim website has an alert in place for Browns Bay, Waiake Bay and Long Bay.

"Sharks sighted, exercise caution," it says, with a hazard alert at Browns Bay and Waiake Bay. Neither are patrolled by lifeguards.

Meanwhile, Long Bay has a warning which says "swimming is not advised". The beach is patrolled by lifesavers between midday and 7pm.

It comes after 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow was killed in a shark attack at Waihī Beach in the Bay of Plenty on January 7. The teenager's death coincided with an rise in shark sightings so far this summer.

Meanwhile, beaches on Auckland's west coast have warnings in place for bluebottle jellyfish.

Piha Beach, North Piha Beach and Muriwai have warnings asking beach-goers to "exercise caution".

New Zealand
Auckland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River
2
Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2
3
Woman left 'insulted' by altercation with staff member, caught on video at Auckland water park
4
Welcome to the bubble: Cook Islanders able to enter NZ without quarantine from January 21
5
'Difficult to comprehend' — Murder-suicide probed after Melbourne mum, three young kids found dead
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Corpse plant reveals pungent smell for just second time at Dunedin Botanic Garden

Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River

Record low number of properties for sale behind NZ's high house prices — real estate institute

Australia to kill pigeon named after Joe Biden that crossed Pacific from US, deeming him quarantine risk