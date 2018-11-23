Shark sightings spark warnings not to swim at beaches on Auckland’s North Shore

Three bays on Auckland's North Shore have been slapped with warnings to beach-goers after sharks were sighted in the area.

Long Bay. Source: Wikipedia

Auckland Council's SafeSwim website has an alert in place for Browns Bay, Waiake Bay and Long Bay.

"Sharks sighted, exercise caution," it says, with a hazard alert at Browns Bay and Waiake Bay. Neither are patrolled by lifeguards.

Meanwhile, Long Bay has a warning which says "swimming is not advised". The beach is patrolled by lifesavers between midday and 7pm.

It comes after 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow was killed in a shark attack at Waihī Beach in the Bay of Plenty on January 7. The teenager's death coincided with an rise in shark sightings so far this summer.

Meanwhile, beaches on Auckland's west coast have warnings in place for bluebottle jellyfish.