Sharing defamatory information online could get you in trouble, says judge

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Team NZ to receive $5 million Government investment as focus turns to hosting America's Cup
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.
Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".
But he says it's a matter for the police.
Scott Brown says Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American".
Hilary posed the question in Friday.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ