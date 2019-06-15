Sharing is caring: The food-sharing app taking New Zealand by storm

A world-wide app designed to combat food waste is being used by a growing number of New Zealanders.

It’s called Olio and is as easy as offering up a half-used bottle of tomato sauce to people in your neighbourhood.

Nothing on Olio is wasted, whether it’s cake you want, or instant noodle seasoning, this app allows your neighbours to take advantage of your surplus food.

Food Safe New Zealand says combatting food waste should be celebrated but basic food safety skills still apply – if in doubt, throw it out.