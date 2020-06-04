TODAY |

Shane Jones vows NZ First won't 'tolerate being absorbed' by Labour ahead of election

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones vows the party won't be "absorbed" by the Labour-led Government ahead of the upcoming election.

The NZ First MP says the party is going to distinguish itself from its coalition partner. Source: Breakfast

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was able to form the current coalition Government with the support of New Zealand First, winning 36.89 per cent of the vote and NZ First 7.2 per cent in the 2017 election.

However NZ First's polling has slumped during its time in Parliament, down to 2.9 per cent in the latest 1 NEWS-Colmar Brunton poll last month while Labour soared to 59 per cent.

Under those numbers, NZ First wouldn't make it into Parliament without winning an electorate seat.

But Mr Jones is standing strong ahead of the election, addressing the internal politics within a Government during Breakfast's Political Panel this morning.

"Under the last regime, every minor party was basically absorbed by the bigger organism," he says.

"My leader and I, we're just not going to tolerate being absorbed or completely shaded by the Labour Party.

"You're going to see us well and truly distinguish ourselves in 12 weeks, which is when voting starts."

Mr Jones says the party isn't locking itself in to sticking with Labour but instead is willing to work with other parties if necessary to return to Parliament.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
