Shane Jones stands by Fonterra comments, saying he won't be sucked in by 'pecuniary prattle'

Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones stood by his statements about Fonterra today, saying, "What I said, I own".

The Opposition has labelled Mr Jones continuing to stand by his criticism of Fonterra as "dysfunction and disunity" within Government. however the Minister contested this saying, "nothing that I have said, done, or am contemplating to do is designed to undermine the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, or indeed the Deputy Prime Minister".

"Those candid remarks were made to an audience organised by KPMG, where we were told it was Chatham House Rules.... And as befits a plain-speaking, forthright advocate, champion, citizen of the provinces, I own what I said," he said today.

Last week, Mr Jones said dairy giant Fonterra had become disconnected from the farming community.

"I thoroughly believe this, and I've said it elsewhere, as the CEO leaves Fonterra the chairman in quick order should catch the next cab out of town," he said.

Today in Question Time, National Party regional development spokesperson Paul Goldsmith asked Mr Jones if he stood by his comments that Fonterra could "not expect the 'champion of the country' to hold them accountable" after making advertisements "drawing on the countryside and the personalities of country people".

Mr Goldsmith asked if he was speaking in personal capacity when he said the comments, to which Mr Jones answered: "I repeat: I will remain an avid defender of the standards of accountability. Unlike that member, I will not be sucked in by this corporate-based pecuniary prattle, smooth tongue, and what I said, I owned."

Mr Goldsmith said Mr Jones' repeated statement today made it "abundantly clear he doesn't care at all about the Prime Minister's attempts to discipline him, stating 'what I said, I own' and refusing to address the question."