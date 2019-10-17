TODAY |

Shane Jones shrugs off AR-15 controversy - 'People shouldn't castastrophise one Facebook photo'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Terrorism
Tourism

Government Minister Shane Jones is shrugging off criticism of using an AR-15 gun while on holiday in Thailand, saying "it is what it is".

The rifle is included in the Government's changes to New Zealand gun laws, which include a ban of semi-automatic guns and add-ons in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch where 51 people were killed.

Appearing on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, host John Campbell quizzed the New Zealand First MP on the photo posted to Facebook. The question received an eye roll from the minister.

"Why the hell did you put that photo up?" Campbell asked, pointing to the role of AR-15s in multiple mass shootings.

"Look, I think that people shouldn't catastrophise one Facebook photo," Mr Jones responded. 

"It's a timely reminder that if you're a politician who's a headline hussy as myself then you've got to go with the downside. But it's a holiday.

"I'd been riding an elephant. It was a professional, well-run shooting range," he argued.

"I, myself, didn't recognise exactly the type of gun it was. It fired .22 bullets."

Given the rain that day, Mr Jones said, he was left with two tourist options - go to a tiger park and pet the animals or gun range - and he chose the latter.

"It doesn't reflect the fact that I'm resiling from what New Zealand First has agreed to, but hey, it is what it is."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ First MP talked about his use of the semi-automatic, now banned in New Zealand, while holidaying in Asia. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Terrorism
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize
2
Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
3
'I'm not happy' – Diamonds coach angry over Kayla Cullen's Australian switch
4
Maria Folau fights back tears in potential last Test on home soil
5
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:33

New Zealand the first country to celebrate Bentley's 100-year anniversary
04:36

Who do you attend to first if your spouse and kids are crying?

Several fire crews battle Mangere chemical spill

Police hold concerns for 75-year-old last seen at Orewa