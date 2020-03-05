TODAY |

Shane Jones a no-show on weekly Breakfast segment amid outrage over 'racist' comment

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones was absent from his usual slot on TVNZ1’s Breakfast political panel this morning, which his usual sparring partner - National's Paula Bennett - joked was a welcome reprieve. 

The NZ First MP didn’t appear in his usual slot, which put National’s Paula Bennett at ease. Source: Breakfast

Mr Jones' absence follows comments he made regarding Indian students over the weekend which have been publicly condemned by the Prime Minister, the Race Relations Commissioner and the Indian community. In an official statement earlier this week, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said the comment was “racist, ignorant and harmful”. 

During an interview last weekend, the NZ First MP and Cabinet minister said he thought that “the number of students that have come from India have ruined many of those institutions".

"I think it’s a back door to citizenship,” Mr Jones added.

Mr Jones’ comments have been labelled “racist” by members of the Indian community. Source: 1 NEWS

He also said that there “should be a mandate, rather than opening up the options, unfettered, and everyone comes here from New Delhi”. 

MP Shane Jones' 'racist and ignorant statements must stop', Race Relations Commissioner says

The Forestry Minister was booed by the large crowd, opposed to the Billion Trees Programme. Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern said her coalition colleague's statement was “wrong” and “loose”.

Mr Jones was replaced by Green Party co-leader and Climate Minister James Shaw on this morning's political panel, which had Breakfast host John Campbell remarking at the civility of Mr Shaw and Ms Bennett. 

The NZ First MP talked about his use of the semi-automatic, now banned in New Zealand, while holidaying in Asia. Source: Breakfast

“James, you agreed with Paula at one stage and Paula, you agreed with James at some stage. I think that’s unprecedented for our show,” said Campbell.

Ms Bennett responded: “I wasn’t personally insulted this morning like I am most weeks - wow!”

