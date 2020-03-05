Shane Jones a no-show on weekly Breakfast segment amid outrage over 'racist' comment

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones was absent from his usual slot on TVNZ1’s Breakfast political panel this morning, which his usual sparring partner - National's Paula Bennett - joked was a welcome reprieve.

Mr Jones' absence follows comments he made regarding Indian students over the weekend which have been publicly condemned by the Prime Minister, the Race Relations Commissioner and the Indian community. In an official statement earlier this week, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said the comment was “racist, ignorant and harmful”.

During an interview last weekend, the NZ First MP and Cabinet minister said he thought that “the number of students that have come from India have ruined many of those institutions".

"I think it’s a back door to citizenship,” Mr Jones added.

He also said that there “should be a mandate, rather than opening up the options, unfettered, and everyone comes here from New Delhi”.

Jacinda Ardern said her coalition colleague's statement was “wrong” and “loose”.

Mr Jones was replaced by Green Party co-leader and Climate Minister James Shaw on this morning's political panel, which had Breakfast host John Campbell remarking at the civility of Mr Shaw and Ms Bennett.

“James, you agreed with Paula at one stage and Paula, you agreed with James at some stage. I think that’s unprecedented for our show,” said Campbell.