Shane Jones disappointed 'richest tribe in the country', Tainui, didn't buy Ihumātao land itself

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones said he's disappointed the "richest tribe in the country", Tainui, didn't buy the Ihumātao land themselves.

His comments come after the Kīngitanga movement yesterday, led by King Tuuheitia and backed by the powerful Tainui iwi, said resolution of the long running Ihumātao occupation lies with the Government.

The occupation of the land earmarked for housing development by Fletcher Building began months ago.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern negotiated for Fletcher to stop work whilst competing iwi groups talked.

"I actually happen to think it should be housing," Mr Jones told TVNZ1's Breakfast today. "I think that there is a genuine need amongst South Auckland Māori Families, in particular Tainui.

"I'm disappointed Tainui never purchased the land themselves - they are the richest tribe in the country."

Mr Jones said for every settlement the Crown enters in to, 17 cents from every dollar goes to the Tainui iwi.

"They've decided that although they want the Crown to intervene, they were incapable of buying it themselves."

He said his caucus had already discussed the issue: "We have zero appetite for spending any money on Ihumātao until there is a case that passes a high threshold and I've seen no evidence that that should happen.

"We gave it over to Fletcher, Tainui and negotiators, and as of yesterday the Māori king has said, 'Look, it would be nice for everyone to have a pony and someone else go and solve this problem.' That's fine, he's made a call and he's entitled to do that, but don't for a moment think that there is a well-conceived agenda or a desirability to put your money and my money at risk by this land."

But National's deputy leader Paula Bennett said the Government had dug itself in a hole by intervening and now they need to get themselves out.

She said with the process put in place, all roads are leading to the taxpayer footing the bill.

"It's sort of saying if you protest and you sit on land for weeks, and weeks, and weeks that isn't yours, that's already gone through a settlement process, that was supposed to be fair, full and final, that now it goes back and actually says the taxpayer's expected to put their hand in their pocket."

Ms Bennett said the effects of that could be all Treaty settlements open up.

When asked how she would remove the protestors from the site, though, she said she wasn't sure.

"But I do believed that they are there illegally," she said. "That that land has been purchased by Fletcher in a very fair and commercial way, that it's been through all the right processes and I would be looking at the options.

"But it's the Government themselves that decided to wade into this earlier and stopped the building that was legally able to go on, and so now that they've got themselves into this situation they need to find a way through it and I would urge them to do it quickly."