Shane Jones' comments about NZ Indian community 'not the position' of Labour, Jacinda Ardern says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected NZ First MP Shane Jones comments about Indians as a shared point of view with her own party.

Mr Jones last month told RNZ, "I would just say to the activists from the Indian community, tame down your rhetoric, you have no legitimate expectations in my view to bring your whole village to New Zealand and if you don't like it and you're threatening to go home – catch the next flight home".

His comments followed a change in approach by immigration officials to partnership visas, which meant Indians in particular were experiencing a much harder time bringing their spouses to New Zealand.

However, speaking from the East Asia Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Ms Ardern said Mr Jones viewpoint was not one she agreed with.

"It's certainly not the position of my party but of course, as you've heard me say many times before, we are three different parties in Government together and I see him speaking as member of New Zealand First and not as a minister," she said.

RNZ reported that an Auckland Indian community was upset over the comments from Mr Jones and was demanding an apology.

At the East Asia Summit overnight Trade Minister Damien O'Connor was asked whether Mr Jones' comments would affect New Zealand's trade talks with India.

Mr O'Connor said he, "certainly will be making it clear on behalf of the Prime Minister and our party" that the views were not shared.

"We know that people will have their opinions from time to time. We're trying to build a strong relationship with India," he added.

The Prime Minister was asked about the NZ First MP’s comments towards Indians while attending the East Asia Summit. Source: 1 NEWS
