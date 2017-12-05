 

Shane Jones channels Romeo and Juliet while defending work-for-the-dole proposal - 'A rose by any other name is just as sweet'

Parliament was treated to a snippet of Shakespeare today in Question Time, after Shane Jones' was pressed on details of his work-for-the-dole proposal. 

The Regional Economic Development Minister used part of the Shakespeare play to defend the employment policy proposal.
The Opposition jumped onto the seemingly divided view by the government over benefit sanctions, after Mr Jones said there should be penalties if people don't take up offers of work.

National MP Simon Bridges asked "what is wrong with there being consequences for failing to work?"

Mr Jones sharply replied: "What is wrong is that for nine years former Ministers on the other side of the house talked a big book and did Jack".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attempted to place emphasis on the government's desire for youth employment asking, "can the Minister confirm placing young people in employment is an aspiration this government totally shares?"

Mr Jones then answered with a line from Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. 

"On matters if nomenclature, what is a name, a rose by any other name is just as sweet," as parliament erupted in laughter.

Mr Bridges asked if Mr Jones was backing down on his proposal.

Mr Jones said "answers will reveal themselves" despite the Cabinet's "busy" schedule up until Christmas. 

The proposal could cause tension within the government as the Greens want even existing sanctions removed, while Ms Ardern is concerned about the heavy-handedness of some of those penalties.  

The National Party leader questions how the plan will work when senior ministers can't agree on what it will look like.
