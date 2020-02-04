TODAY |

Shane Jones all but confirms he'll contest Northland electorate for NZ First in this year's election

Source:  1 NEWS

After months of speculation today Shane Jones all but confirmed he'll contest the Northland electorate for New Zealand First.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The seat’s been hotly contested by National and New Zealand First in recent years. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's of no secret to anyone, yes it's the worst kept political secret," Mr Jones said today in Waitangi.

The Northland seat could make all the difference come election night on September 19.

New Zealand First is consistently polling below the five per cent threshold for a party to secure a seat in Parliament without winning an electorate, so a win in Northland could be a lifeline.

"I don't respond like my leader to every poll but I don't want to be arrogant about polls we've got to go out there and work hard to get the men and women of New Zealand to back us," Mr Jones said.

A deal between New Zealand First and Labour saw Winston Peters win the Northland by-election in 2014. While the Prime Minister is ruling out any current deal, it could warrant another look.

Current Northland MP, National's Matt King acknowledges the pressure is now on saying: "Well it looks like it's going to be the crucial seat to win."

National Party leader Simon Bridges says: "People in the north know our track record, they know what we've delivered."

New Zealand
Northland
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rotorua woman one of thousands of Kiwis left struggling after having bank account closed
2
Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech
3
Gore, Mataura residents told to prepare to evacuate by Civil Defence with flooding expected tomorrow morning
4
Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough identified
5
A glimpse into what daily life at Auckland centre for coronavirus evacuees will be like
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dies in motorbike crash in Canterbury

Auckland doctor told to 'go home to China' amid coronavirus outbreak

Government backs down on promise to ban elements of rodeo in New Zealand
00:18

Auckland property where human remains discovered understood to be a former boarding house