Shane Jones all but confirms he'll contest Northland electorate for NZ First in this year's election

After months of speculation today Shane Jones all but confirmed he'll contest the Northland electorate for New Zealand First.

"It's of no secret to anyone, yes it's the worst kept political secret," Mr Jones said today in Waitangi.

The Northland seat could make all the difference come election night on September 19.

New Zealand First is consistently polling below the five per cent threshold for a party to secure a seat in Parliament without winning an electorate, so a win in Northland could be a lifeline.

"I don't respond like my leader to every poll but I don't want to be arrogant about polls we've got to go out there and work hard to get the men and women of New Zealand to back us," Mr Jones said.

A deal between New Zealand First and Labour saw Winston Peters win the Northland by-election in 2014. While the Prime Minister is ruling out any current deal, it could warrant another look.

Current Northland MP, National's Matt King acknowledges the pressure is now on saying: "Well it looks like it's going to be the crucial seat to win."