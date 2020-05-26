Shane Jones admonished for yelling out 'ahh Ngāti Epsom' in Parliament as Paul Goldsmith stands up to speak

Shane Jones has been admonished by the Speaker of the House for yelling out "ahh Ngāti Epsom" in Parliament this afternoon as National MP Paul Goldsmith stood up to speak.

It comes after Mr Goldsmith was wrongly identified as being part of Ngāti Porou by National's new deputy leader Nikki Kaye when she and Todd Muller were asked about the party's diversity today.

When asked, Mr Goldsmith said he is not Māori.

"The Goldsmith family have connections with Ngāti Porou. My great-great grandfather had European wives and Māori wives, so I’ve got lots of relatives across Ngāti Porou. I don’t claim to be Māori myself.

"I think they’re just making a broad statement about there’s a wide variety of backgrounds in this party," he said in reference to the leadership team's mistake.

NZ First MP Shane Jones jumped at the chance to stick the boot in for the gaffe in Question Time this afternoon, yelling out "ahh Ngāti Epsom" when Mr Goldsmith was called on to ask a question.

The jest was in relation to the National MP being based in Epsom.

However, Speaker Trevor Mallard was not amused, twice asking Mr Jones to apologise for his interjection, along with Labour MP Willie Jackson who was also singled out to withdraw and apologise.

Not to be left out, Winston Peters also gave his thoughts on the matter, calling the mistake "ignorance" on the part of National's new leaders.

"I think it's of some moment to anyone in this country when people whose ancestors have been here for 1000 years and they are Māori then people should be identified as that or not.