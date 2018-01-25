Shameless thief pretends to be Guide Dogs worker and steals donations

A Gold Coast man who pretended to be a charity worker was caught on camera stealing a charity collection 'dog' container.

The man was captured on CCTV taking the life-size Guide Dogs container on a removalist trolley from Woolworths on Saturday, 9News reported.

He dressed professionally in a white shirt and tie and inspected the collection dog several times before stealing it from the store.

The man reportedly tricked the supermarket staff into thinking he was an employee of Guide Dogs Queensland.

The empty collection dog was found dumped behind a medical centre with a suspected $A300 worth of donations gone.

"The man spoke with staff prior to removing the collection 'dog' located at the entrance of the store, instructing staff that he was replacing it with a new one," Queensland Police said in a statement.