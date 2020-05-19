Shallow recession expected due to Covid-19 tourism downturn, says Westpac Bank

The economy is headed for another shallow recession, according to Westpac Bank economists.

Rotorua tourism (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

The bank's latest quarterly forecasts suggest that the lack of overseas visitors over the summer would cost the country up to 6 per cent in gross domestic product (GDP), and result in the economy contracting by 0.7 per cent in the six months to March.

Westpac Bank chief economist Dominick Stephens said the Covid-19 shock was not over.

"GDP remains below the path it was on before Covid hit, reflecting the loss of international travel and tourism resulting from the closure of the border since March.

"With the domestic economy having already recovered its lost ground, and tourism remaining out of action, further growth will be harder to come by in the coming year."

Stephens said by the end of 2021, he expected GDP to be up just 2 per cent on a year earlier.

The economy grew more than 14 per cent in the three months ended September, as post-lockdown activity rebounded. The latest employment figures also showed falling unexpectedly to 4.9 per cent.

Recent real time indicators have showed more subdued retail sales, freight movements, and continued contraction in the services sector, which makes up two-thirds of the economy.

"I think one of the key drivers of the relatively slow growth that we are expecting is ongoing construction and household spending activity. So basically rapidly rising housing prices are incentivising people to build more and spend more," Stephens said.

The one economic hotspot remained the housing market, which Westpac Bank picked to rise by 17 per cent over the next 12 months, but said rising dwelling consents and little to no net migration since Covid-19 emerged was a sign that house prices and rent inflation could ease later in the year.

"When we put together very slow population growth and very strong housing activity, we are actually building far more than enough now to keep up with household formation and that means those severe shortages, while they are still there because they built up over years, they are rapidly receding," Stephens said.

It forecast inflation would climb to as high as 2.5 per cent in June, because businesses would continue to struggle with stretched supply chains, driving up costs.