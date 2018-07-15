Shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake felt by thousands after striking near Christchurch

A shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake has been felt by thousands after striking near Christchurch this evening.

The 4.0 quake struck 10km east of Christchurch. Source: GeoNet

GeoNet reported the 4.0 earthquake struck 10 km east of Christchurch at 9.10pm.

There have been nearly 8000 felt reports since then.

People took to Twitter saying the quake felt like a "big one".

"Holy guacamole!! Felt WAAAY bigger!" one person replied to GeoNet's Twitter post.