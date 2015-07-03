TODAY |

Shallow earthquake rattles Canterbury, adding to residents' stress amid flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

To cap off a nightmare few days for Cantabrians, a shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake caused light shaking in the Christchurch area last night.

The earthquake struck at 9.47pm, 20 kilometres northeast of Christchurch, at a depth of just 9 kilometres.

As of this morning, almost 8000 people reported feeling shaking from the quake.

The quake comes as Civil Defence in Canterbury says the region can start moving into clean up mode ahead of a visit from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the flood-affected areas this morning. However, the Ashburton Bridge — part of State Highway 1 — has been closed over fears it has been compromised by the fast-flowing water in recent days. 

read more
Ashburton Bridge closed after drivers report it ‘slumping underneath them’ as a result of flood damage

"We’ve had some people driving across it this morning and they’ve given us reports that the road has been slumping underneath them as they drive it over," Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown told Breakfast.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Ashburton Bridge closed after drivers report it ‘slumping underneath them’ as a result of flood damage
2
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
3
South Auckland community leaders question police response to Harbour Bridge cycle protest
4
Canada lowers flags after discovery of more than 200 children's bodies at school site
5
Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:49

Christchurch challenges Nelson for title of NZ's official home of rugby
02:01

Water level in Lake Taupō dangerously low for this time of year
00:30

Aerial footage shows large swathes of mountain bike track swallowed by Ashburton River

Truck driver dies after tree falls on vehicle in Canterbury